Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 174 Elderberry Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
174 Elderberry Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
174 Elderberry Trail
174 Elderberry Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
174 Elderberry Trail, Montgomery County, TX 77316
Amenities
granite counters
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Highly sought after "Coalmont" floorplan located on a corner and within a short walk to the Bonterra Clubhouse. Numerous options include floors, granite counters, etc!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have any available units?
174 Elderberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 174 Elderberry Trail have?
Some of 174 Elderberry Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 174 Elderberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
174 Elderberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Elderberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 174 Elderberry Trail offers parking.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have a pool?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr
Conroe, TX 77384
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Huntsville, TX
Tomball, TX
Atascocita, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Channelview, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
Bellaire, TX
La Porte, TX
Sealy, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch