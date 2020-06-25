All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

174 Elderberry Trail

174 Elderberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

174 Elderberry Trail, Montgomery County, TX 77316

Highly sought after "Coalmont" floorplan located on a corner and within a short walk to the Bonterra Clubhouse. Numerous options include floors, granite counters, etc!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 174 Elderberry Trail have any available units?
174 Elderberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 174 Elderberry Trail have?
Some of 174 Elderberry Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Elderberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
174 Elderberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Elderberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 174 Elderberry Trail offers parking.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have a pool?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Elderberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Elderberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
