1706 Calmar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 Calmar Drive

1706 Calmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Calmar Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful house. 4 big bedrooms and 2 baths and a half. You'll love the open concept in the living room. Nice backyard to spend hot summers in the pool. Never been flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Calmar Drive have any available units?
1706 Calmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Calmar Drive have?
Some of 1706 Calmar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Calmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Calmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Calmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive offers parking.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive has a pool.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
