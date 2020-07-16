Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 1706 Calmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
1706 Calmar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1706 Calmar Drive
1706 Calmar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1706 Calmar Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful house. 4 big bedrooms and 2 baths and a half. You'll love the open concept in the living room. Nice backyard to spend hot summers in the pool. Never been flooded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have any available units?
1706 Calmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 1706 Calmar Drive have?
Some of 1706 Calmar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 Calmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Calmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Calmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive offers parking.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive has a pool.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Calmar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Calmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Calmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr
Magnolia, TX 77355
Town Creek Village
22870 Highway 105
Montgomery, TX 77356
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way
Conroe, TX 77385
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Huntsville, TX
Tomball, TX
Atascocita, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Channelview, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
Bellaire, TX
La Porte, TX
Sealy, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch