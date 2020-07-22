All apartments in Montgomery County
16917 GLENHEATH STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:20 AM

16917 GLENHEATH STREET

16917 Glenheath · No Longer Available
Location

16917 Glenheath, Montgomery County, TX 77316

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Story MOVE IN READY New Construction home in Lake Conroe Village Subdivision. This Gorgeous Open Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Front door with Glass Insert. Large Kitchen area with Granite counter tops and ample Kitchen Cabinets with S/S - Beautiful 1 Story MOVE IN READY New Construction home in Lake Conroe Village Subdivision. This Gorgeous Open Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Front door with Glass Insert. Large Kitchen area with Granite counter tops and ample Kitchen Cabinets with S/Steel pulls, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, and Microwave. Living Room has pocket doors and lots of windows. Laundry room with shelving and hanging rod. Close proximity to TX-105 and I-45. Easy drive to the Historic Downtown Conroe, The Woodland Mall and Market Street Restaurants. Located minutes from Lake Conroe for boating, fishing, and other recreational water activities. Schools are zoned to the acclaimed Montgomery Independent School District. Don't miss out on this home, call today and schedule a showing. This home will not be on the market for long! Over 100 new homes scheduled to be built in this subdivision.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have any available units?
16917 GLENHEATH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have?
Some of 16917 GLENHEATH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16917 GLENHEATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16917 GLENHEATH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16917 GLENHEATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET offer parking?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have a pool?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 16917 GLENHEATH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16917 GLENHEATH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
