16917 GLENHEATH STREET

Beautiful 1 Story MOVE IN READY New Construction home in Lake Conroe Village Subdivision. This Gorgeous Open Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Front door with Glass Insert. Large Kitchen area with Granite counter tops and ample Kitchen Cabinets with S/S - Beautiful 1 Story MOVE IN READY New Construction home in Lake Conroe Village Subdivision. This Gorgeous Open Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Front door with Glass Insert. Large Kitchen area with Granite counter tops and ample Kitchen Cabinets with S/Steel pulls, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, and Microwave. Living Room has pocket doors and lots of windows. Laundry room with shelving and hanging rod. Close proximity to TX-105 and I-45. Easy drive to the Historic Downtown Conroe, The Woodland Mall and Market Street Restaurants. Located minutes from Lake Conroe for boating, fishing, and other recreational water activities. Schools are zoned to the acclaimed Montgomery Independent School District. Don't miss out on this home, call today and schedule a showing. This home will not be on the market for long! Over 100 new homes scheduled to be built in this subdivision.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890077)