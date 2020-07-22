165 Carriage Hills Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly

I am looking to sublease my apartment. I have five months left on my lease. This is great for someone who is looking for something short term. The apartment usually goes for $1,300+. It is a one bedroom/one bath. THERE IS NO CARPET IN THE APARTMENT AND FIRST FLOOR!!! Granite counter tops, open kitchen, garden tub, w/d included. The amenities include a 24/7 access gym/activity center, pool with covered cabanas, and hammocks. There is also a dog park, playground, and corn hole playing center when the family comes to visit. Its right across the street from WG Jones Park and only a 5 minute drive to the Woodlands Mall/Water way. Also, a 2 minute drive from a newly built movie theater, HEB, Randalls, Kroger, local bars/restaurants, and much more! Looking for someone to move in either middle or end of September.