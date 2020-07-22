All apartments in Montgomery County
165 Carriage Hills Blvd

165 Carriage Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

165 Carriage Hills Boulevard, Montgomery County, TX 77384

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
I am looking to sublease my apartment. I have five months left on my lease. This is great for someone who is looking for something short term. The apartment usually goes for $1,300+. It is a one bedroom/one bath. THERE IS NO CARPET IN THE APARTMENT AND FIRST FLOOR!!! Granite counter tops, open kitchen, garden tub, w/d included. The amenities include a 24/7 access gym/activity center, pool with covered cabanas, and hammocks. There is also a dog park, playground, and corn hole playing center when the family comes to visit. Its right across the street from WG Jones Park and only a 5 minute drive to the Woodlands Mall/Water way. Also, a 2 minute drive from a newly built movie theater, HEB, Randalls, Kroger, local bars/restaurants, and much more! Looking for someone to move in either middle or end of September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

