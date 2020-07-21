1610 Brendon Trail Ln

Amenities
Gorgeous single family home with 4 bedrooms in Spring Trails. Formal Dining & large family room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops & a large breakfast bar overlooking living area. Spacious master bedroom on split plan. Master bath features dual vanities, separate shower, whirlpool tub & walk-in closet. Covered Patio & backyard overlook greenbelt. Easily accessible to major thoroughfares and shopping areas. Refrigerator included.