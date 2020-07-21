All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

1610 Brendon Trail Ln

1610 Brendon Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Brendon Trail Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single family home with 4 bedrooms in Spring Trails. Formal Dining & large family room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops & a large breakfast bar overlooking living area. Spacious master bedroom on split plan. Master bath features dual vanities, separate shower, whirlpool tub & walk-in closet. Covered Patio & backyard overlook greenbelt. Easily accessible to major thoroughfares and shopping areas. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have any available units?
1610 Brendon Trail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have?
Some of 1610 Brendon Trail Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Brendon Trail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Brendon Trail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Brendon Trail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln offers parking.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln has a pool.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have accessible units?
No, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Brendon Trail Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1610 Brendon Trail Ln has units with air conditioning.
