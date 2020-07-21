1414 April Villa

Amenities

Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with manned gate entrance. 24 hour patrols. Recent new construction. Use of Country Club pools, hot tub, boat launch, fitness center, and restaurants included. Single story duplex so no one above. 50 flat screen Fully furnished, cookware, glassware, utensils, linens, towels, cable tv, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, reserved parking space right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. Recliner. King size bed. Granite counter tops, tumbled travertine tile back splash, gas stove, dishwasher. Tiled bath with large walk in shower with bench seat. 3 foot wide doors. Concrete ramp from parking to front door. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. All bills paid. Rate is for 2. Deduct $25 for . 20 minutes to The Woodlands. Visa/MC accepted.