Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:40 AM

1414 April Villa

1414 West April Villa · No Longer Available
1414 West April Villa, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with manned gate entrance. 24 hour patrols. Recent new construction. Use of Country Club pools, hot tub, boat launch, fitness center, and restaurants included. Single story duplex so no one above. 50 flat screen Fully furnished, cookware, glassware, utensils, linens, towels, cable tv, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, reserved parking space right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. Recliner. King size bed. Granite counter tops, tumbled travertine tile back splash, gas stove, dishwasher. Tiled bath with large walk in shower with bench seat. 3 foot wide doors. Concrete ramp from parking to front door. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. All bills paid. Rate is for 2. Deduct $25 for . 20 minutes to The Woodlands. Visa/MC accepted.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

