Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14042 Hunters Glen

14042 Hunters Glen · No Longer Available
Location

14042 Hunters Glen, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,313 sf home is located in Montgomeery, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14042 Hunters Glen have any available units?
14042 Hunters Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 14042 Hunters Glen have?
Some of 14042 Hunters Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14042 Hunters Glen currently offering any rent specials?
14042 Hunters Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14042 Hunters Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 14042 Hunters Glen is pet friendly.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen offer parking?
Yes, 14042 Hunters Glen offers parking.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14042 Hunters Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen have a pool?
No, 14042 Hunters Glen does not have a pool.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen have accessible units?
No, 14042 Hunters Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 14042 Hunters Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14042 Hunters Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 14042 Hunters Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
