All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 12934 Walden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
12934 Walden Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:47 PM

12934 Walden Road

12934 Walden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12934 Walden Road, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: $1,500.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 Walden Road have any available units?
12934 Walden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 12934 Walden Road currently offering any rent specials?
12934 Walden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 Walden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12934 Walden Road is pet friendly.
Does 12934 Walden Road offer parking?
Yes, 12934 Walden Road offers parking.
Does 12934 Walden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 Walden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 Walden Road have a pool?
No, 12934 Walden Road does not have a pool.
Does 12934 Walden Road have accessible units?
No, 12934 Walden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 Walden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12934 Walden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12934 Walden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12934 Walden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr
Humble, TX 77339
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch