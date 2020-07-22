12611 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with lake view in Walden. Gorgeous wood look vinyl flooring throughout the first floor. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Large breakfast area with window seats. Floorplan also includes formal dining, living room with fireplace and wall of windows, and upstairs gameroom. Spacious master suite with granite countertop, double sinks, and separate tub and shower. Large back yard with wrought iron fencing. Great location next to a large green space to play or walk down to the lake.