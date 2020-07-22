All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:51 AM

12414 Brightwood Drive

12414 Brightwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Brightwood Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have any available units?
12414 Brightwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 12414 Brightwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Brightwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Brightwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12414 Brightwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Brightwood Drive offers parking.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Brightwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12414 Brightwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12414 Brightwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12414 Brightwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12414 Brightwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12414 Brightwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
