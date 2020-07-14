All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 124 April Wind Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
124 April Wind Dr E
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:29 AM

124 April Wind Dr E

124 April Wind Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

124 April Wind Court, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
124 April Wind Dr
Montgomery, TX 77356

Beautifully updated 1 story home golf course home in April Sound. Updates include engineered wood flooring in living, tile entry, kitchen granite counter-tops, sink, cook-top, dishwasher, electric oven, microwave, & high efficiency ac/furnace in master. Large master suite w/new granite countertops & sinks. One living area w/high ceilings, separate formal dining room, open kitchen & breakfast room. Huge covered patio w/great views & a fenced backyard.

*$50 Application Fee Per Adult (18+)
*$235 Admin Fee Due at Move In

Pet Fees Apply with Owner Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 April Wind Dr E have any available units?
124 April Wind Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 124 April Wind Dr E have?
Some of 124 April Wind Dr E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 April Wind Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
124 April Wind Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 April Wind Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 April Wind Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E offer parking?
No, 124 April Wind Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 April Wind Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 124 April Wind Dr E has a pool.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E have accessible units?
No, 124 April Wind Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 April Wind Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 April Wind Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 April Wind Dr E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S
Conroe, TX 77384
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr
Conroe, TX 77384
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch