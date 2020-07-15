12 Key Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

RESORT LIVING YEAR ROUND! LAKEFRONT Townhouse just minutes from all the lake-side attractions! Gorgeous Panoramic Lake Views await! Covered Boat Slip w/ lift, TWO Jet Ski slips w/ Lifts! An EXPANSIVE patio is the ideal space for entertaining Tiled Downstairs with Half Bath & Fireplace. Updated Kitchen w/Granite, SS Appliances, & Wine Rack. Updated Bathrooms w/Granite & custom tile work. POOL area overlooks the lake. Balcony off Master Suite with STUNNING lake views! Washer/Dryer & Fridge inc