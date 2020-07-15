All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 12 Key Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
12 Key Harbor
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

12 Key Harbor

12 Key Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12 Key Harbor Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
RESORT LIVING YEAR ROUND! LAKEFRONT Townhouse just minutes from all the lake-side attractions! Gorgeous Panoramic Lake Views await! Covered Boat Slip w/ lift, TWO Jet Ski slips w/ Lifts! An EXPANSIVE patio is the ideal space for entertaining Tiled Downstairs with Half Bath & Fireplace. Updated Kitchen w/Granite, SS Appliances, & Wine Rack. Updated Bathrooms w/Granite & custom tile work. POOL area overlooks the lake. Balcony off Master Suite with STUNNING lake views! Washer/Dryer & Fridge inc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Key Harbor have any available units?
12 Key Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 12 Key Harbor have?
Some of 12 Key Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Key Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
12 Key Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Key Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 12 Key Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 12 Key Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 12 Key Harbor offers parking.
Does 12 Key Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Key Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Key Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 12 Key Harbor has a pool.
Does 12 Key Harbor have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Key Harbor has accessible units.
Does 12 Key Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Key Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Key Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Key Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd
Conroe, TX 77304
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd
Conroe, TX 77384
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch