Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
11922 Brightwood Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:57 AM

11922 Brightwood Drive

11922 Brightwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11922 Brightwood Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Formal dining room, and fitting breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features natural oak plank floors, 2" faux wood blinds, granite style countertops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. There is a two car garage, fully fenced back yard, and sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have any available units?
11922 Brightwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 11922 Brightwood Drive have?
Some of 11922 Brightwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11922 Brightwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11922 Brightwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11922 Brightwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11922 Brightwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11922 Brightwood Drive offers parking.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11922 Brightwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11922 Brightwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11922 Brightwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11922 Brightwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11922 Brightwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11922 Brightwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
