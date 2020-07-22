11922 Brightwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Formal dining room, and fitting breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features natural oak plank floors, 2" faux wood blinds, granite style countertops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. There is a two car garage, fully fenced back yard, and sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.