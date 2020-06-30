All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 108 Snug Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
108 Snug Harbor Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:00 PM

108 Snug Harbor Drive

108 Snug Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 Snug Harbor Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have any available units?
108 Snug Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have?
Some of 108 Snug Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Snug Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Snug Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Snug Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive has accessible units.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch