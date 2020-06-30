Rent Calculator
108 Snug Harbor Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:00 PM
108 Snug Harbor Drive
Location
108 Snug Harbor Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have any available units?
108 Snug Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have?
Some of 108 Snug Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 Snug Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Snug Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Snug Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive has accessible units.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Snug Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Snug Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Snug Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
