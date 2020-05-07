All apartments in Mont Belvieu
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

13626 Cotton Run

13626 Cotton Run · (281) 688-2628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4579 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 Cotton Run have any available units?
13626 Cotton Run has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13626 Cotton Run currently offering any rent specials?
13626 Cotton Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 Cotton Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 13626 Cotton Run is pet friendly.
Does 13626 Cotton Run offer parking?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not offer parking.
Does 13626 Cotton Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 Cotton Run have a pool?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not have a pool.
Does 13626 Cotton Run have accessible units?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 Cotton Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13626 Cotton Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 13626 Cotton Run does not have units with air conditioning.
