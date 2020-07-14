San Pedro Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per single applicant, $50 for married
Deposit: $250- 1 bedroom, $300- 2 bedrooms, $400- 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $40 gate remote deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $21 for trash/ pest control/ utility billing fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: No breed restrictions
Parking Details: We have open parking for all of our residents and their guests. We do have carports that can be rented for $25 per month or garages for $75 per month.
Storage Details: We have garages that can be rented for $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.