Mission, TX
San Pedro Apartments
Last updated June 23 2020 at 9:11 AM

San Pedro Apartments

4206 San Gabriel Dr · (956) 247-4781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4206 San Gabriel Dr, Mission, TX 78572
Royal Northaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Pedro Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
volleyball court
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At San Pedro Apartments, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per single applicant, $50 for married
Deposit: $250- 1 bedroom, $300- 2 bedrooms, $400- 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $40 gate remote deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $21 for trash/ pest control/ utility billing fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: No breed restrictions
Parking Details: We have open parking for all of our residents and their guests. We do have carports that can be rented for $25 per month or garages for $75 per month.
Storage Details: We have garages that can be rented for $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Pedro Apartments have any available units?
San Pedro Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, TX.
What amenities does San Pedro Apartments have?
Some of San Pedro Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Pedro Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
San Pedro Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Pedro Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments is pet friendly.
Does San Pedro Apartments offer parking?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments offers parking.
Does San Pedro Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Pedro Apartments have a pool?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments has a pool.
Does San Pedro Apartments have accessible units?
No, San Pedro Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does San Pedro Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does San Pedro Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, San Pedro Apartments has units with air conditioning.
