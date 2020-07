Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

MOVE IN SPECIALS **FIRST MONTH RENT FREE** Elegant Apartment Homes in Mission Texas with a full menu of modern amenities. It's all here! Our designer finishes giving each apartment its own distinctive personality that will allow you to live in style. With Sharyland Schools only a few blocks away your kids will enjoy the Valley's top education **ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN SELECT UNITS WITH OVERSIZED STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATORS!! CALL FOR DETAILS** Take advantage of our MOVE IN SPECIAL with your FIRST MONTHS FREE RENT!! Units also include FREE Cable TV and FREE Water, Trash and Sewer-More than $250 in Value! COME VISIT TODAY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FALL SPECIALS **FIRST MONTH RENT FREE**