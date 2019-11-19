All apartments in Mission
Mission, TX
3003 San Sebastian Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:36 AM

3003 San Sebastian Street

3003 San Sebastian · (956) 703-6377
Location

3003 San Sebastian, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2575 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This meticulously maintained home offers 4 sizable bedrooms & 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with views to a grand 2-story family room. Downstairs master suite. Upstairs, you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms and a 3rd living area. Situated on a corner lot with a 2 car garage. Private, fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Experience the Plantation’s unparalleled assortment of amenities; including resort-style pools walking/jogging trails, bike paths, soccer fields, picnic areas & playgrounds. Walking distance to some of the most highly sought-after Sharyland ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have any available units?
3003 San Sebastian Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3003 San Sebastian Street have?
Some of 3003 San Sebastian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 San Sebastian Street currently offering any rent specials?
3003 San Sebastian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 San Sebastian Street pet-friendly?
No, 3003 San Sebastian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street offer parking?
Yes, 3003 San Sebastian Street does offer parking.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 San Sebastian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have a pool?
Yes, 3003 San Sebastian Street has a pool.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have accessible units?
No, 3003 San Sebastian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 San Sebastian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 San Sebastian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 San Sebastian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
