3003 San Sebastian Street

Amenities
This meticulously maintained home offers 4 sizable bedrooms & 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with views to a grand 2-story family room. Downstairs master suite. Upstairs, you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms and a 3rd living area. Situated on a corner lot with a 2 car garage. Private, fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Experience the Plantation’s unparalleled assortment of amenities; including resort-style pools walking/jogging trails, bike paths, soccer fields, picnic areas & playgrounds. Walking distance to some of the most highly sought-after Sharyland ISD schools.