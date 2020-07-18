Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mission, TX
/
2703 San Diego Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2703 San Diego Street
2703 San Diego
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2703 San Diego, Mission, TX 78572
Mission
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Spacious home up for rent. The school district is Sharyland ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 San Diego Street have any available units?
2703 San Diego Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission, TX
.
Is 2703 San Diego Street currently offering any rent specials?
2703 San Diego Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 San Diego Street pet-friendly?
No, 2703 San Diego Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission
.
Does 2703 San Diego Street offer parking?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not offer parking.
Does 2703 San Diego Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 San Diego Street have a pool?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not have a pool.
Does 2703 San Diego Street have accessible units?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 San Diego Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 San Diego Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 San Diego Street does not have units with air conditioning.
