Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 8423 Manassas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
8423 Manassas Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8423 Manassas Lane
8423 Manassas Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8423 Manassas Lane, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful ready to move in rental with fridge washer dryer included. Must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have any available units?
8423 Manassas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
Is 8423 Manassas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Manassas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Manassas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission Bend
.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane offer parking?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8423 Manassas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have a pool?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have accessible units?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 Manassas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8423 Manassas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellaire, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Alvin, TX
Brookshire, TX
Manvel, TX
Tomball, TX
Sealy, TX
Friendswood, TX
Channelview, TX
Wharton, TX
Deer Park, TX
Angleton, TX
Hempstead, TX
La Porte, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine