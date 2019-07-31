All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 8418 Elm Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
8418 Elm Lake Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:27 AM

8418 Elm Lake Drive

8418 Elm Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8418 Elm Lake Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have any available units?
8418 Elm Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 8418 Elm Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Elm Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Elm Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Elm Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Elm Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Elm Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8418 Elm Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8418 Elm Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Elm Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 Elm Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8418 Elm Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine