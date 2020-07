Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Bright and cheery 2-Story home with 3 bedrooms plus office/extra bedroom space on the first floor, 2 full baths up. Vaulted ceiling in living make the home feel open and spacious. Formal dining off kitchen/breakfast area. Extra room down can be 4th bedroom. Large covered patio area and storage shed in back. Tile flooring throughout 1st floor except extra room/bedroom has carpet. Upstairs freshly painted as of March 2020. **Ready for immediate move in!**