All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 7519 Lobera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
7519 Lobera Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7519 Lobera Drive

7519 Lobera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7519 Lobera Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4725709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Lobera Drive have any available units?
7519 Lobera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7519 Lobera Drive have?
Some of 7519 Lobera Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 Lobera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Lobera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Lobera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7519 Lobera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7519 Lobera Drive offers parking.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Lobera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7519 Lobera Drive has a pool.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive have accessible units?
No, 7519 Lobera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7519 Lobera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7519 Lobera Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7519 Lobera Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine