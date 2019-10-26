Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 7431 La Place Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
7431 La Place Dr
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7431 La Place Dr
7431 La Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7431 La Place Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 bd 2 bath home - Lovely 4bd 2 bath home. Lots of Yard space for family fun.
(RLNE5105891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7431 La Place Dr have any available units?
7431 La Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
Is 7431 La Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7431 La Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 La Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 La Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7431 La Place Dr offer parking?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7431 La Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 La Place Dr have a pool?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7431 La Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 La Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 La Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 La Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
