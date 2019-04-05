All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:36 AM

7415 Cortes Drive

7415 Cortes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Cortes Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,840 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies b

(RLNE4625704)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Cortes Drive have any available units?
7415 Cortes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7415 Cortes Drive have?
Some of 7415 Cortes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Cortes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Cortes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Cortes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Cortes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive offer parking?
No, 7415 Cortes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Cortes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive have a pool?
No, 7415 Cortes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive have accessible units?
No, 7415 Cortes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Cortes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Cortes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7415 Cortes Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
