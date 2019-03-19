All apartments in Mission Bend
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
7215 Corta Calle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7215 Corta Calle Drive

7215 Corta Calle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7215 Corta Calle Dr, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,676 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have any available units?
7215 Corta Calle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have?
Some of 7215 Corta Calle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Corta Calle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Corta Calle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Corta Calle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7215 Corta Calle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Corta Calle Drive offers parking.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Corta Calle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have a pool?
No, 7215 Corta Calle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have accessible units?
No, 7215 Corta Calle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 Corta Calle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 Corta Calle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 Corta Calle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

