All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 7018 Marisol Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
7018 Marisol Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7018 Marisol Dr.

7018 Marisol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7018 Marisol Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home and a 1 car attached garage. The living room is large and spacious along with a huge sunroom for the house.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5692619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have any available units?
7018 Marisol Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 7018 Marisol Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Marisol Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Marisol Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 Marisol Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7018 Marisol Dr. offers parking.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Marisol Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have a pool?
No, 7018 Marisol Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7018 Marisol Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 Marisol Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Marisol Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Marisol Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine