Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6914 Leandra Drive

6914 Leandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Leandra Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,862 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Leandra Drive have any available units?
6914 Leandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6914 Leandra Drive have?
Some of 6914 Leandra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Leandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Leandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Leandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 Leandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Leandra Drive offers parking.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Leandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive have a pool?
No, 6914 Leandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 6914 Leandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 Leandra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6914 Leandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6914 Leandra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

