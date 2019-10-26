Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 6806 Los Tios Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
6806 Los Tios Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6806 Los Tios Drive
6806 Los Tios Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6806 Los Tios Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in the Mission Bend subdivision; Fresh paint inside; New Carpet: all bedroom upstairs; Close to schools and easy access to highways 59 and 10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have any available units?
6806 Los Tios Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
What amenities does 6806 Los Tios Drive have?
Some of 6806 Los Tios Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6806 Los Tios Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Los Tios Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Los Tios Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission Bend
.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Los Tios Drive offers parking.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have a pool?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have accessible units?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 Los Tios Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellaire, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Alvin, TX
Brookshire, TX
Manvel, TX
Tomball, TX
Sealy, TX
Friendswood, TX
Channelview, TX
Wharton, TX
Deer Park, TX
Angleton, TX
Hempstead, TX
La Porte, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine