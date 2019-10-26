All apartments in Mission Bend
6806 Los Tios Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:19 AM

6806 Los Tios Drive

6806 Los Tios Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Los Tios Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in the Mission Bend subdivision; Fresh paint inside; New Carpet: all bedroom upstairs; Close to schools and easy access to highways 59 and 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have any available units?
6806 Los Tios Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6806 Los Tios Drive have?
Some of 6806 Los Tios Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Los Tios Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Los Tios Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Los Tios Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Los Tios Drive offers parking.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have a pool?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have accessible units?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 Los Tios Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 Los Tios Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6806 Los Tios Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

