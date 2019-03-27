Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 17222 Candela Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
17222 Candela Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:44 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17222 Candela Drive
17222 Candela Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17222 Candela Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-story located near Westpark Tollway and 1464. Move ready condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17222 Candela Drive have any available units?
17222 Candela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
Is 17222 Candela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17222 Candela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17222 Candela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17222 Candela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission Bend
.
Does 17222 Candela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17222 Candela Drive offers parking.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have a pool?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have accessible units?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellaire, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Alvin, TX
Brookshire, TX
Manvel, TX
Tomball, TX
Sealy, TX
Friendswood, TX
Channelview, TX
Wharton, TX
Deer Park, TX
Angleton, TX
Hempstead, TX
La Porte, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine