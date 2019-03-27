All apartments in Mission Bend
17222 Candela Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:44 AM

17222 Candela Drive

17222 Candela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17222 Candela Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-story located near Westpark Tollway and 1464. Move ready condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17222 Candela Drive have any available units?
17222 Candela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 17222 Candela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17222 Candela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17222 Candela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17222 Candela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 17222 Candela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17222 Candela Drive offers parking.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have a pool?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have accessible units?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17222 Candela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17222 Candela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

