All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 17112 Mercado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
17112 Mercado Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM

17112 Mercado Drive

17112 Mercado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17112 Mercado Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 beds, 2 bath, 1130 SF, lot 4456 SF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17112 Mercado Drive have any available units?
17112 Mercado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 17112 Mercado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17112 Mercado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17112 Mercado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive offer parking?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive have a pool?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive have accessible units?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17112 Mercado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17112 Mercado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine