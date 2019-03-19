17104 Mercado Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom on one side of a duplex. Home features NEW PAINT, NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING, NEW TILE FLOORING, NEW GRANITE in the kitchen.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



