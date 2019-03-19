All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17104 Mercado Dr.

17104 Mercado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17104 Mercado Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom on one side of a duplex. Home features NEW PAINT, NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING, NEW TILE FLOORING, NEW GRANITE in the kitchen.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4398725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have any available units?
17104 Mercado Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 17104 Mercado Dr. have?
Some of 17104 Mercado Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17104 Mercado Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17104 Mercado Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17104 Mercado Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17104 Mercado Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. offer parking?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have a pool?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17104 Mercado Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17104 Mercado Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

