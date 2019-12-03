16722 Espinosa Drive

***This home did not flood during Harvey***All brick home with new interior and exterior paint, remodeled showers, wood laminate, beautiful wood looking tile in wet areas! Large lot, clean great starter home for a nice family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
