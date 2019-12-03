All apartments in Mission Bend
16722 Espinosa Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:14 PM

16722 Espinosa Drive

16722 Espinosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16722 Espinosa Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***This home did not flood during Harvey***All brick home with new interior and exterior paint, remodeled showers, wood laminate, beautiful wood looking tile in wet areas! Large lot, clean great starter home for a nice family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have any available units?
16722 Espinosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16722 Espinosa Drive have?
Some of 16722 Espinosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16722 Espinosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16722 Espinosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16722 Espinosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16722 Espinosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16722 Espinosa Drive offers parking.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16722 Espinosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have a pool?
No, 16722 Espinosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 16722 Espinosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16722 Espinosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16722 Espinosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16722 Espinosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

