Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

16403 La Place Court

16403 La Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

16403 La Place Court, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in Mission Bend. Cul-de-sac lot. carpet in bedrooms, laminate and tile flooring in living areas, Kitchen and bathrooms offer granite countertops and gorgeous tile back splash. 2'' faux blinds throughout,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16403 La Place Court have any available units?
16403 La Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16403 La Place Court have?
Some of 16403 La Place Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16403 La Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
16403 La Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16403 La Place Court pet-friendly?
No, 16403 La Place Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 16403 La Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 16403 La Place Court offers parking.
Does 16403 La Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16403 La Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16403 La Place Court have a pool?
No, 16403 La Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 16403 La Place Court have accessible units?
No, 16403 La Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16403 La Place Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16403 La Place Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16403 La Place Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16403 La Place Court does not have units with air conditioning.

