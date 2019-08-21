Rent Calculator
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 32
16314 Sinaloa Drive
16314 Sinaloa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16314 Sinaloa Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. Fresh paint, newly installed granite counter-tops, new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have any available units?
16314 Sinaloa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
What amenities does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have?
Some of 16314 Sinaloa Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16314 Sinaloa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16314 Sinaloa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16314 Sinaloa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16314 Sinaloa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission Bend
.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16314 Sinaloa Drive offers parking.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16314 Sinaloa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have a pool?
No, 16314 Sinaloa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have accessible units?
No, 16314 Sinaloa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16314 Sinaloa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16314 Sinaloa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16314 Sinaloa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
