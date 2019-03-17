All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 16226 Pasadero Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
16226 Pasadero Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 12:49 PM

16226 Pasadero Drive

16226 Pasadero Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16226 Pasadero Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have any available units?
16226 Pasadero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 16226 Pasadero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16226 Pasadero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16226 Pasadero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16226 Pasadero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16226 Pasadero Drive offers parking.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16226 Pasadero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have a pool?
No, 16226 Pasadero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have accessible units?
No, 16226 Pasadero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16226 Pasadero Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16226 Pasadero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16226 Pasadero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine