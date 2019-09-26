All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated September 26 2019 at 1:52 AM

15307 Empanada Dr

15307 Empanada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15307 Empanada Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a loft above the living room and a 4th bedroom above the garage. Nice floorplan with oversized master bedroom, open living room, and covered backyard patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15307 Empanada Dr have any available units?
15307 Empanada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 15307 Empanada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15307 Empanada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15307 Empanada Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15307 Empanada Dr offers parking.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr have a pool?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr have accessible units?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15307 Empanada Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15307 Empanada Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

