All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 15307 Beechnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
15307 Beechnut St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:41 AM

15307 Beechnut St

15307 Beechnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15307 Beechnut St, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 128121

Good location, close to hw6. Near HEB, Walmart. New clean tile installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128121
Property Id 128121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4941942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15307 Beechnut St have any available units?
15307 Beechnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 15307 Beechnut St currently offering any rent specials?
15307 Beechnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15307 Beechnut St pet-friendly?
No, 15307 Beechnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15307 Beechnut St offer parking?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not offer parking.
Does 15307 Beechnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15307 Beechnut St have a pool?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not have a pool.
Does 15307 Beechnut St have accessible units?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 15307 Beechnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15307 Beechnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15307 Beechnut St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine