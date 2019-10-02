All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:25 PM

15211 Lindita Drive

15211 Lindita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15211 Lindita Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home right across from the park and walking distance to school. Open floor downstairs with living room, kitchen and dining area, all 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR included. MOVE-IN READY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15211 Lindita Drive have any available units?
15211 Lindita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15211 Lindita Drive have?
Some of 15211 Lindita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 Lindita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15211 Lindita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 Lindita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15211 Lindita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15211 Lindita Drive offers parking.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15211 Lindita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have a pool?
No, 15211 Lindita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have accessible units?
No, 15211 Lindita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15211 Lindita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15211 Lindita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

