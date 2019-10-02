15211 Lindita Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083 Mission Bend South
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home right across from the park and walking distance to school. Open floor downstairs with living room, kitchen and dining area, all 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR included. MOVE-IN READY!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15211 Lindita Drive have any available units?
15211 Lindita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15211 Lindita Drive have?
Some of 15211 Lindita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 Lindita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15211 Lindita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.