15015 Kingsbridge Way
15015 Kingsbridge Way

15015 Kingsbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

15015 Kingsbridge Way, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood like tile throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have any available units?
15015 Kingsbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have?
Some of 15015 Kingsbridge Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15015 Kingsbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
15015 Kingsbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15015 Kingsbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 15015 Kingsbridge Way offers parking.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have a pool?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15015 Kingsbridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

