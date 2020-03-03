Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 15015 Kingsbridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
15015 Kingsbridge Way
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:11 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15015 Kingsbridge Way
15015 Kingsbridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15015 Kingsbridge Way, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood like tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have any available units?
15015 Kingsbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Bend, TX
.
What amenities does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have?
Some of 15015 Kingsbridge Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15015 Kingsbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
15015 Kingsbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15015 Kingsbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mission Bend
.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 15015 Kingsbridge Way offers parking.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have a pool?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15015 Kingsbridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15015 Kingsbridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15015 Kingsbridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellaire, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Alvin, TX
Brookshire, TX
Manvel, TX
Tomball, TX
Sealy, TX
Friendswood, TX
Channelview, TX
Wharton, TX
Deer Park, TX
Angleton, TX
Hempstead, TX
La Porte, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine