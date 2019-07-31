All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:21 AM

14930 Camino Rancho Drive

14930 Camino Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14930 Camino Rancho Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,492 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5061348)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have any available units?
14930 Camino Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have?
Some of 14930 Camino Rancho Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14930 Camino Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14930 Camino Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14930 Camino Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive has a pool.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14930 Camino Rancho Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14930 Camino Rancho Drive has units with air conditioning.

