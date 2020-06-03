All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 942 Jenni Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
942 Jenni Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:44 PM

942 Jenni Drive

942 Jenni Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

942 Jenni Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted and ready for occupancy. Tiled living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Large master bedroom with great bath. Privacy fenced yard. Call listing agent for my details and lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Jenni Drive have any available units?
942 Jenni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 942 Jenni Drive have?
Some of 942 Jenni Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Jenni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
942 Jenni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Jenni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 942 Jenni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 942 Jenni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 942 Jenni Drive offers parking.
Does 942 Jenni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Jenni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Jenni Drive have a pool?
No, 942 Jenni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 942 Jenni Drive have accessible units?
No, 942 Jenni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Jenni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Jenni Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Jenni Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Jenni Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District