Midlothian, TX
933 Jenni Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:31 AM

933 Jenni Drive

933 Jenni Dr · No Longer Available
Location

933 Jenni Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained duplex, close to schools and shopping. Ceramic tile thru out except bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Jenni Drive have any available units?
933 Jenni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 933 Jenni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
933 Jenni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Jenni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 933 Jenni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 933 Jenni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 933 Jenni Drive offers parking.
Does 933 Jenni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Jenni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Jenni Drive have a pool?
No, 933 Jenni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 933 Jenni Drive have accessible units?
No, 933 Jenni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Jenni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Jenni Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Jenni Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Jenni Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

