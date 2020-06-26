919 Park Place Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

*RARE 4 BD 3BA 2 CG WITH 2 MASTER SUITES DOWNSTAIRS* FRESH PAINT* SQUEAKY CLEAN* VAULTED CEILINGS* LOTS OF LIGHT IN THIS OPEN FLOORPLAN* COVERED PATIO* SHADE TREES* CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING* CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR DALLAS COMMUTES AS WELL*