All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 919 Park Place Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
919 Park Place Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 Park Place Boulevard

919 Park Place Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

919 Park Place Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*RARE 4 BD 3BA 2 CG WITH 2 MASTER SUITES DOWNSTAIRS* FRESH PAINT* SQUEAKY CLEAN* VAULTED CEILINGS* LOTS OF LIGHT IN THIS OPEN FLOORPLAN* COVERED PATIO* SHADE TREES* CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING* CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR DALLAS COMMUTES AS WELL*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have any available units?
919 Park Place Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 919 Park Place Boulevard have?
Some of 919 Park Place Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Park Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
919 Park Place Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Park Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 919 Park Place Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 919 Park Place Boulevard offers parking.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Park Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have a pool?
No, 919 Park Place Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 919 Park Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Park Place Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Park Place Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District