*RARE 4 BD 3BA 2 CG WITH 2 MASTER SUITES DOWNSTAIRS* FRESH PAINT* SQUEAKY CLEAN* VAULTED CEILINGS* LOTS OF LIGHT IN THIS OPEN FLOORPLAN* COVERED PATIO* SHADE TREES* CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING* CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR DALLAS COMMUTES AS WELL*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 Park Place Boulevard have any available units?
919 Park Place Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 919 Park Place Boulevard have?
Some of 919 Park Place Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Park Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
919 Park Place Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.