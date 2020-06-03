All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:21 AM

918 Skyview Drive

918 Skyview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

918 Skyview Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LUXURY 2 STORY DUPLEX LOCATED IN MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Luxury 2 story Duplex located in Midlothian southwest of the Dallas area. High-end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk-in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.

(RLNE2843341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Skyview Drive have any available units?
918 Skyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 918 Skyview Drive have?
Some of 918 Skyview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Skyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 Skyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Skyview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Skyview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 918 Skyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 Skyview Drive offers parking.
Does 918 Skyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Skyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Skyview Drive have a pool?
No, 918 Skyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 918 Skyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 Skyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Skyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Skyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Skyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Skyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

