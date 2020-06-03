918 Skyview Drive

Amenities

LUXURY 2 STORY DUPLEX LOCATED IN MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Luxury 2 story Duplex located in Midlothian southwest of the Dallas area. High-end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk-in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.



