Midlothian, TX
914 Skyview Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:12 AM

914 Skyview Drive

914 Skyview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

914 Skyview Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
914 Skyview Drive Available 05/11/19 Luxury 3 Bedroom Duplex Located in Midlothian, Texas! - Luxury Duplex located southwest of the Dallas area. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.

Photos are of model and for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Skyview Drive have any available units?
914 Skyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 914 Skyview Drive have?
Some of 914 Skyview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Skyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Skyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Skyview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Skyview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 914 Skyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 914 Skyview Drive offers parking.
Does 914 Skyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Skyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Skyview Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Skyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Skyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Skyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Skyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Skyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Skyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Skyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

