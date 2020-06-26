All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 913 Willow Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
913 Willow Crest Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

913 Willow Crest Drive

913 Willow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

913 Willow Crest Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065
Longbranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3187 sq. ft. home in Midlothian, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Show stopping island kitchen features granite, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Perfect for meal prepping. Lovely living room with lots of windows. Huge master suite down features sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Over-sized gameroom up with spacious secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have any available units?
913 Willow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 913 Willow Crest Drive have?
Some of 913 Willow Crest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Willow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Willow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Willow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Willow Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Willow Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Willow Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District