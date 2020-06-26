913 Willow Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3187 sq. ft. home in Midlothian, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Show stopping island kitchen features granite, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Perfect for meal prepping. Lovely living room with lots of windows. Huge master suite down features sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Over-sized gameroom up with spacious secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.