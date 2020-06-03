832 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, sprawling 1-story is nestled amidst 2.5 timbered acres where a quaint bridge crosses over creek offering spectacular tranquil views of expansive bkyd! Find all hard-surface flooring incl c-tile & wood plank tile. 2 spacious living areas feature blt-ins & brick fplc. Tray ceilings crown dining areas w shared brkfast bar & blt-in hutch & desk. Kitchen offers granite counter tops & stainless applcs incl smooth cooktop, micro & touch-screen oven. Wlk-in closets, oversized garage & memorable storage barn w wkbench & delightful porch offer extensive storage. Huge master bath features jet tub, H&H vanities, butler bureaus & walk-ins. Lawn is strewn w meandering rows of daffodils all along both sides of creek.