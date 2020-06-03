All apartments in Midlothian
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
832 Clearwater Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:58 AM

832 Clearwater Drive

832 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

832 Clearwater Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, sprawling 1-story is nestled amidst 2.5 timbered acres where a quaint bridge crosses over creek offering spectacular tranquil views of expansive bkyd! Find all hard-surface flooring incl c-tile & wood plank tile. 2 spacious living areas feature blt-ins & brick fplc. Tray ceilings crown dining areas w shared brkfast bar & blt-in hutch & desk. Kitchen offers granite counter tops & stainless applcs incl smooth cooktop, micro & touch-screen oven. Wlk-in closets, oversized garage & memorable storage barn w wkbench & delightful porch offer extensive storage. Huge master bath features jet tub, H&H vanities, butler bureaus & walk-ins. Lawn is strewn w meandering rows of daffodils all along both sides of creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
832 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 832 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 832 Clearwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
832 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 832 Clearwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 832 Clearwater Drive offers parking.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 832 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 832 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Clearwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Clearwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Clearwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

