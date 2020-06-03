All apartments in Midlothian
801 Park Place Boulevard

Location

801 Park Place Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have any available units?
801 Park Place Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 801 Park Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
801 Park Place Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Park Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Park Place Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard offer parking?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have a pool?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Park Place Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Park Place Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

