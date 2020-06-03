All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

721 EastRidge Dr

721 Eastridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

721 Eastridge Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Midlothian 1 Bed/1 Bath Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($95/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 EastRidge Dr have any available units?
721 EastRidge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 721 EastRidge Dr have?
Some of 721 EastRidge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 EastRidge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
721 EastRidge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 EastRidge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 721 EastRidge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 721 EastRidge Dr offers parking.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 EastRidge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 721 EastRidge Dr has a pool.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 721 EastRidge Dr has accessible units.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 EastRidge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 EastRidge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 EastRidge Dr has units with air conditioning.

